Pete Davidson recalls flop 'Saturday Night Live' sketch with Jim Carrey

Pete Davidson reveals how Jim Carrey saved his first flop sketch

Pete Davidson is reflecting on his rough start on Saturday Night Live.

In a recent chat on Hot Ones, the 31-year-old comedian recalled his first sketch on SNL that didn’t go as planned, even though it featured comedy legend Jim Carrey.

“My first real sketch Jim Carrey was hosting. I was so excited because he’s Jim Carrey, one of the legends, and we wrote this sketch where it’s like a zombie apocalypse,” he recalled.

Davidson explained the sketch, which was titled Zombie Apocalypse High School, he played as Carrey's zombie son. But things didn’t land with the audience as planned.

“The sketch bombed to high heavens. And it’s a long one, like it’s six minutes. I’m eating d***,” Davidson looked back. “The only thing that made people laugh... he hits me with a bat and that got a pop.”

Carrey then kept hitting him with the prop bat to save the sketch.

“Jim is a comic so he knows if that works… so the rest of the sketch he just keeps wailing on me with this NERF bat, and then it started to hurt,” Davidson recalled.

“At one point, as a zombie, I went ‘aArgh, no more,’” he added. “It’s online if you want to watch a 20-year-old crumble with his idol.”