 
Geo News

Jeremy Clarkson reveals what he really thinks of Kim Kardashian at US Grand Prix

Jeremy Clarkson has made a bold statement about Kim Kardashian following his comments at the US Grand Prix

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 26, 2026

This came after he faced criticism for other comments suggesting that Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian
This came after he faced criticism for other comments suggesting that Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian

Jeremy Clarkson has made a bold statement about Kim Kardashian following his comments at the US Grand Prix.

Appearing on Sky Sports alongside Martin Brundle, the Oxfordshire farmer spoke about the reality TV star who is reportedly dating Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Commenting on Kardashian's interaction with Brundle during the Singapore Grand Prix, having previously snubbed him in Monaco, he said:"I wasn’t watching that."Because I’m sort of not interested in Kim Kardashian, if I’m honest. No, I’m not interested. Why would I be interested in Kim Kardashian? 

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton tries hard to win over Kim Kardashian's kids

"I’m here to watch Formula One, not Kim Kardashian. And all the cameras go, ‘Oh, Kim Kardashian’s here!’ Why do I care?"

This came after he faced criticism for other comments suggesting that Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian faces F1 presenter again after awkward snub

Make us preferred on Google
Chris Brown receives sentence over Don Julio bottle attack
Chris Brown receives sentence over Don Julio bottle attack
Jim Davidson makes first official appearance with beauty Queen girlfriend Maria
Jim Davidson makes first official appearance with beauty Queen girlfriend Maria
Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert
Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is too afraid to take ADHD medication
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is too afraid to take ADHD medication
Trump passes bizarre remark about Nicki Minaj's body as she joins rally
Trump passes bizarre remark about Nicki Minaj's body as she joins rally
Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video
Lana Del Rey shows love for Tate McRae's music with sweet video
Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son
Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son
Nicki Chapman gives positive health update from hospital after fourth operation
Nicki Chapman gives positive health update from hospital after fourth operation