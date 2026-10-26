Jeremy Clarkson reveals what he really thinks of Kim Kardashian at US Grand Prix

This came after he faced criticism for other comments suggesting that Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian

Jeremy Clarkson has made a bold statement about Kim Kardashian following his comments at the US Grand Prix.

Appearing on Sky Sports alongside Martin Brundle, the Oxfordshire farmer spoke about the reality TV star who is reportedly dating Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Commenting on Kardashian's interaction with Brundle during the Singapore Grand Prix, having previously snubbed him in Monaco, he said:"I wasn’t watching that."Because I’m sort of not interested in Kim Kardashian, if I’m honest. No, I’m not interested. Why would I be interested in Kim Kardashian?

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton tries hard to win over Kim Kardashian's kids

"I’m here to watch Formula One, not Kim Kardashian. And all the cameras go, ‘Oh, Kim Kardashian’s here!’ Why do I care?"

This came after he faced criticism for other comments suggesting that Alpine driver Franco Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian faces F1 presenter again after awkward snub