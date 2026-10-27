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Who is Savannah Chrisley's boyfriend Jason? Here's complete relationship timeline

Savannah Chrisley announces pregnancy and engagement to mystery man Jason

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Who is Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend Jason? Here’s complete relationship timeline
Who is Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend Jason? Here’s complete relationship timeline 

American influencer Savannah Chrisley stunned fans on October 27, 2026, when she announced she is both engaged and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jason.

The couple first connected in July 2025 after Jason reached out to praise Savannah’s public campaigning and advocacy for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, amid her efforts in D.C. politics to secure their prison release.

The 29-year-old reality star later revealed they met in the “world of politics” while she was fighting for pardons for her incarcerated parents.

After just five months of dating, Jason proposed during a trip to the Cayman Islands, their “happy place.”

Savannah recalled on her “Unlocked” podcast that she had no idea he had a ring in his backpack, and the proposal was nearly derailed when Jason briefly misplaced the ring hidden in a tree.

She recalled: “When he gave me the ring, he was like, before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. It was just the most magical, amazing experience in the entire world.”

Savannah revealed the news via Instagram, sharing photos of her baby bump alongside Jason.

She captioned: “I’ve prayed for this life. I found my forever in you.”

On her podcast, she disclosed their engagement and revealed Jason’s first name for the first time, confirming the couple used IVF for the pregnancy. She described Jason as her “protector” and “safe place,” noting they share a “huge” age gap, and joked, “timing means nothing.”

The couple’s wedding, originally set for January 9, 2027, was pushed to May 2027 due to the pregnancy.

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