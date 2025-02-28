Denis Villeneuve confirms 'Dune 3' in the works

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise is in early development.

In an interview with the Budapest Reporter at the Saturn Awards, the Canadian filmmaker shared his motivations for returning to the desert planet, Arrakis.

“Chani’s heart is broken, and it’s the beginning of the Holy War and that’s where we left, so in a way, I’d say it’s quite similar. I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that’s the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story,” Denis told the outlet.

“I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story,” he added.

However, the production on Dune: Messiah is expected to begin this summer.

For those unversed, Dune: Part Two was released in cinemas on February 28, 2024 and became one of last year's biggest films.