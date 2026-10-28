Kim Kardashian makes surprising offer to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opens up about ‘burdenend’ co-parenting with ex-Kanye West

Kim Kardashian may have a complicated history with Kanye West, but when it comes to their four children, she’s willing to put old grievances aside.

In Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, journalist Jonathan Van Meter’s authorised biography, Kardashian opened up about the emotional weight of co-parenting with the rapper, revealing that her concerns about him haven’t disappeared despite their rocky relationship.

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“Oh, I worry about [Kanye] all day. All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

“And that’s a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with. My kids would never know that,” she added.

The former couple, who finalised their divorce in 2022, share North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kardashian said things have been relatively peaceful lately, partly because they don’t communicate very often.

“It’s been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don’t talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug,” she said.

The SKIMS mogul appears determined to keep the door open for West, even offering to leave her own home so he can spend time with the children comfortably.

“Last Christmas, I said, ‘Sleep over on Christmas Eve. Bring your girlfriend.’ I’m easy! ‘Let’s all do Christmas together,’” she recalled, referring to West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

And she plans to extend the invitation again, despite the hurtful things he has said about her.

“I will sweep everything under the rug, all the horrible things he has said about me, so that the kids can see their father,” she said.

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Still, Kardashian admitted she worries about West’s well-being and hopes things improve.

“And I don’t think it’s going to get better. I pray it does. For my kids,” she said.