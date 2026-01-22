Kim Kardashian hits back at critics of her parenting style

Kim Kardashian set the record straight on her parenting style insisting that while she encourages her daughter North West’s self-expression she still enforces plenty of rules at home.

The SKIMS founder addressed criticism during the January 21 episode of Khloe Kardashian’s podcast.

She opened up about online chatter that she is too lenient with her 12-year-old daughter’s fashion choices and piercings.

North recently debuted dyed hair, finger piercings, and even playful fake tattoos and colored contacts.

“I think like the one misconception that people might have is like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot,’” Kim explained.

“Like, no. North actually has a lot of rules. The one area is I do let her express herself, and I do let her do that. And I love her for it.”

But The Kardashians star was quick to defend her decisions noting that outsiders don’t understand the realities of her family life.

“I think that no one knows unless they’re in my shoes of what I’m dealing with,” she said adding that managing outside pressures is part of their journey together.

Kim acknowledged that her parenting has evolved over the years.

“I have stricter rules for my two little kids,” she revealed.

“My older two kids have devices, my two little kids don’t… your first kid, your first two kids, they’re like growing up with you… And then you learn and you realize you want to maybe do things differently.”

Despite the scrutiny, Kim emphasized that she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I have such a great relationship with my kids—they love me, they respect me, they’re great,” she said.

“Every kid has phases and growing moments, and learning moments and we’ve gotten through all of that.”

For the unversed, Kim shares Saint (10), Chicago (8) and Psalm (6) with ex Kanye West.