Colts ship DeForest Buckner to 49ers after Quenton Nelson trade as roster shake-up continues

The Indianapolis Colts's roster shake up continued on Tuesday afternoon with the trade of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers.

The Colts announced the trade on Tuesday, October 28, in return for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

Buckner returns to a 49ers team that selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Buckner, who is a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, was transferred to the Colts in March 2020 after a four-season stint with the 49ers.

He appeared in 95 career games in Indianapolis and posted 63 total tackles and 47 QB takedowns.

Colts general manager John Lynch speaking with reporters on Tuesday, October 27, said the 49ers anticipate Bosa to make a comeback from a calf injury after the team’s Week 8 bye.

Bosa has not played after he got hurt on his calf in a practice session prior to Week 3.

San Francisco, 6-1 now, hopes to come out of the bye to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 with Buckner and Nick Bosa on its defensive line.

The 49ers have serious hopes that they would clinch the Super Bowl trophy this season.