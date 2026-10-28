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Three Alexander brothers get 30 years each in New York sex trafficking case

The allegations of sexual assaults against the Alexander brothers first came to light in a article that appeared in 'The Real Deal' in June 2024

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Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

Three Alexander brothers get 30 years each in New York sex trafficking case
Three Alexander brothers get 30 years each in New York sex trafficking case

A trio of Florida brothers convicted of drugging and raping dozens of women met their fate, with each sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in New York on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, and Tal Alexander, 40, were convicted in March on multiple counts after a five-week trial heard details of years of sexual assaults committed in Miami, New York.

A dozen of their victims, using pseudonyms, testified at the Alexander brother’s sentencing hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. 

The Alexander brothers appeared in court dressed in tan prison uniforms, sat stone-faced as they listened to the testimonies of the victims.

During their trial, their lawyers admitted that the brothers were "womanisers" and said they apologised that they were “insensitive toward the feelings of certain women at certain times”, but maintained all the sexual encounters were consensual.

The three brothers relocated from Florida to New York in 2008, while the twin Oren and Tal Alexander served as top brokers at Douglas Elliman, a real estate firm. Before establishing their own broking, Official.

While Alon went on to run their family’s private security company.

The allegations of sexual assaults first came to light in a bombshell article that appeared in real estate news outlet The Real Deal in June 2024.

At least 70 women were raped or sexually assaulted by the men, prosecutors said in an earlier court filing that described them as “serial rapists".

The U.S. district court judge Valerie Caproni said she believed the brothers should not serve their time at the same facility because they were a bad influence on each other, while the Alexander brothers’ attorneys maintained that they should be allowed to serve the sentencing together.

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