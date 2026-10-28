Jennifer Aniston faces bizarre allegation from Hollywood director

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly keeping her distance from a bizarre Hollywood controversy.

The Friends star after director Penelope Spheeris accused her of giving her a rhinestone-covered s*x toy on a film set — allegedly to embarrass her in front of the crew.

Spheeris, 80, made the claim on the Moynihan Report podcast, recalling an incident from their 2011 project Five.

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Asked about her ultimate “f**k you” to someone in the industry, she named Aniston and alleged the gift was intended to humiliate her.

“It was a mean-spirited dildo to humiliate me in front of the whole crew,” she claimed.

But according to an unnamed source quoted in the report as per Heat magazine, Aniston was blindsided by the story and does not recall giving Spheeris such a gift.

The insider also questioned why the director was making the allegation now.

There is no independent evidence in the account confirming Aniston was behind the present. Spheeris has said her suspicion partly stems from seeing the actress with a similar gift box the following year.

“When we got nominated for a Directors Guild Award [in 2012], she comes in with the same kind of gift box in her hand,” Spheeris said.

“She comes over, and I go, “What’s in there? Another dildo?” And she goes, “No, it’s a present for [producer] Marta Kauffman.” But it was the same box. The same gift box. Those were Jennifer Aniston’s gift boxes.”

The allegations are particularly surprising given Spheeris previously praised Aniston’s work on the breast-cancer anthology, calling her “the sweetheart of the country.”

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For now, Aniston is reportedly taking the high road, although the source suggested she could consider legal options if the claims continue.