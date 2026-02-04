Jennifer Aniston appears to have changed careers

Jennifer Aniston seems to have taken on a new profession, stepping into the role of hairstylist for her longtime friend and frequent costar Jason Bateman.

The Friends star surprised fans by showing off a new skill: hairstyling.

In a playful new clip, the actress welcomes Arrested Development actor into what looks like her home salon, where he jokingly declares it is his “me time” and asks for her professional touch.

The Ozark star teases Aniston about her rates and lack of a smock but quickly settles in as she applies product to his famously thick hair.

“After I apply the paste to your beautiful head of extraordinary hair, envied by every man I know,” Aniston quips, before blow-drying his hair to perfection.

The banter between the two longtime collaborators continues as Bateman jokes that he resembles Conan O’Brien before admiring the final look.

“I’m Lolavie’d, and I’m camera ready,” he declares, thanking “Aunt Jen” for her work.

The clip sparked chatter among fans and fellow celebrities alike, with Reese Witherspoon commenting that she’d like to book an appointment.

Aniston herself captioned the video: “I guess I’m doing hair now. Wonder who’s next ….”

But while it may look like Aniston is opening a new salon, the reveal comes later.

This isn’t a career change at all, but a clever new ad for her haircare brand, LolaVie.

By turning hairstylist for Bateman with whom she has previously worked in The Switch, Horrible Bosses, and Office Christmas Party, Aniston made the campaign feel less like an ad and more like a scene from their own sitcom.