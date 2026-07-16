Jennifer Aniston faces another emotional setback in love

Jennifer Aniston is now said to be dealing with a new relationship worry after a sudden change in boyfriend Jim Curtis' plans.

According to a source, Jim recently decided to keep his New York City condo instead of selling it.

The property was on the market for about six months and many believed that selling it showed he was ready to build a future with Jennifer in California.

The insider claimed that the author has now changed his mind after the apartment did not sell. He, however, reportedly feels it is a sign that he should hold on to the home instead of letting it go.

The couple, who were first seen together in July 2025, have spent the past year dividing their time between both coasts.

Moreover, Jennifer's Bel Air home has remained their main base.

The life coach has spent most of his life on the East Coast as he built his coaching business in New York and also raised his teenage son there with his former wife.

The report shares that Jennifer is feeling uneasy because her marriage to Justin Theroux also faced challenges due to living on opposite coasts.

That experience has reportedly made this situation even more emotional for her.

Still, the source insisted there is no trouble between the couple just yet as Jim has reportedly told Jennifer there is no need to rush any decision and they will work everything out together.