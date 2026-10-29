Jennifer Lawrence on-set experience sparks important Hollywood conversation

Jennifer Lawrence may be happy to transform herself for a movie role, but there’s one thing she won’t compromise on: feeling safe and respected on set.

The Oscar winner opened up about standing up for herself during an appearance on Call Her Daddy, where she discussed the expectations that come with working in Hollywood.

As Lawrence explained, being “malleable” is “part of the job” — but that doesn’t mean accepting every situation without question.

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While filming Die My Love, director Lynne Ramsay asked Lawrence to cut her hair, go platinum blonde and embrace mullet bangs. She ultimately loved the look, but another on-set experience prompted her to speak up.

“There was an instance on set where crew members who were not approved when I was doing nudity were on set,” explained Lawrence.

Her concern went beyond her own comfort. She worried about what could happen to younger actresses who might feel pressured to stay quiet rather than risk being branded difficult.

“She’s going to be in a position of: ‘Do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult, or do I let these people that I’m not comfortable seeing me naked see me naked?’ ” continued Lawrence.

“It was important to me to explain that to the people why that was not okay.”

The actress said setting boundaries matters, particularly for performers who are new to the industry and may not feel empowered to challenge those around them.

Lawrence has also defended keeping her body natural on screen. During a Die My Love screening, she recalled being asked whether cellulite should be edited out of a close-up.

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“And I was like, “‘No. That’s an a*s.’”

Apparently, Lawrence just not allow unwanted visitors or unnecessary airbrushing.