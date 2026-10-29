Princess, Junior struggle in 'Race Across the World' as fans react to vomit filled bus

Princess Andre and Junior Andre received sympathy from fans following their nightmare journey

Princess Andre and Junior Andre received sympathy from fans following their nightmare journey during the first episode of Celebrity Race Across The World.

At the end of the episode, the siblings were seen in last place, trailing behind their rivals, who had already reached the first checkpoint.

During their journey, Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, revealed that two other passengers had been vomiting on the bus, leaving it smelling terrible.

READ MORE: 'Celebrity Race Across' first trailer features Princess, Junior Andre in daring stunt

After watching the grim scene, fans took to X to share their sympathy and concern for the pair, writing: 'Not the puking on the bus';

'Nice bus to be on, for Junior and Princess'; 'Oh bless him, Junior is so polite'; 'Meanwhile.. 230km away.

Poor Princess and Junior. Trip of nightmares';Junior and Princess still away from the first checkpoint'; 'Not a good start for the Andres in last place, still a long way to go.'

Another person predicted: 'So.. I have this feeling that Princess and Junior are not going to finish race...'

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers joked that the siblings were getting a taste of 'jungle life,' like their famous parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price, who met while appearing on I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out of Here!

READ MORE: Princess Andre makes glamorous appearance during Mayfair night out