Princess Andre makes glamorous appearance during Mayfair night out

The outing comes after the highly anticipated trailer for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World has been released

Princess Andre cut a stylish look as she headed out to celebrate a friend's birthday in Mayfair this weekend.

The 19-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre looked nothing short of stunning in a strapless, sparkly black dress featuring a leopard print design.

The reality star was spotted arriving at the venue, Bacchanalia, with her friends before making her way inside.

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As for her overall look, Princess enhanced her height with a pair of stunning black heels and styled her long tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

The outing comes after the highly anticipated trailer for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World has been released.

Princess and Junior Andre, who are carving out careers in their respective fields, have finally appeared in the first trailer after it was previously reported that they would be joining the show.

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