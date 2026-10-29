BTS shocks fans with new move after Brazil show ‘IDOL’ walk gets cancelled

BTS was forced to cancel one of the most iconic segments of their Arirang World Tour on the first concert in São Paulo at the very last-minute, leaving fans disappointed about the change.

Despite the setback, BTS members were determined to make this a memorable experience, which is why they performed the full choreography for IDOL rather than the parade where dancers do their bit.

This was the first time in years since the fans saw Bangtan set the stage alight with their high-energy routine for the song.

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Even though the parade allows the members and the fans to have an up close interaction, all grievances seem to have gone as the crowd erupted in joy when BTS lined up in-sync for the routine.

“I still cannot get over this idol choreo tannies did my 13 yr old group look at them,” one fan wrote fondly.

“so obsessed with that idol performance i have seen it 100 million times already even though i have seen them do this so many times already,” another one gushed on X.

“BTS coming here and performing the choreography for IDOL, the first time on the ARIRANG tour,” an ARMY shared. “The sight of the 7 of them lined up in a row dancing on the center stage is so cool that I'm crying”

Some fans predicted that since this was such a last-minute decision, the members would only have had few minutes to rehearse the moves. And it seemed that their muscle-memory is still fresh years later.

Why was the IDOL walk cancelled in Brazil?

While there is no official statement released from HYBE nor the BTS spokesperson to clear the air about the new change, fans shared their experience online claiming that it had been a safety issue.

According to reports, the group was informed of a security issue just 15 minutes before the show started, noting that the venue was overcrowded.

Some fans have claimed online that LiveNation – a ticketing company – had oversold the tickets for the show, which forced some of the fans to sit on the stairs and some to adjusted on the main floor.

There were some genuine ticketholders locked outside of the venue. Given how dangerous the crowd density was, it was decided for the safety of the members and the fans to switch to an alternate.

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