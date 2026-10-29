Kim Kardashian latest health battle comes with painful reminder

Kim Kardashian has a personal reason for fearing the worst when it comes to her health — and her latest diagnosis has brought back painful memories of losing her father.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed she had been diagnosed with esophagitis, an inflammation of the lining of the esophagus, after feeling unwell.

"I've been feeling a little off lately,” Kim explained. “So, I've seen a couple of doctors, and it's been heavy on my mind lately.”

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Kim initially kept the news to herself, even after a doctor discussed her results virtually and explained that further treatment, including medication and additional procedures, would be needed.

“I haven't really told too many people about this just because I think it's something that really hits home for me,” she continued, referencing her dad Robert Kardashian Sr.’s 2003 death, just two months after the he was diagnosed with cancer.

“I just don't really want to go there with my dad having passed away from esophagus cancer.”

The mother of four admitted she was hoping for a straightforward solution, although the uncertainty was clearly weighing on her.

“Hopefully I can just take medication, and this will go away. But I just don't know what's gonna happen."

A preview of the next episode suggests Kim may need to undergo surgery, adding another layer of concern to the health update.

The diagnosis comes a year after Kim revealed doctors had discovered a small brain aneurysm following a Prenuvo scan.

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At the time, she explained that further testing had been carried out at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“It’s just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything,” she noted.

“And health is wealth, and you have to be careful with everything that you do.”