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Helen Flanagan's son hospitalised as ex Scott Sinclair shares emotional update

Charlie was seen giving his dad a thumb-up. However, Scott did not elaborate further on the ordeal

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 29, 2026

Helen and Scott, who are also parents to Matilda, 11, Delilah, eight, shocked fans with their separation in 2022 after being together for 13 years
Helen and Scott, who are also parents to Matilda, 11, Delilah, eight, shocked fans with their separation in 2022 after being together for 13 years

Helen Flanagan's son Charlie was admitted to hospital, with his father, Scott Sinclair, by his side.

Scott called him his 'little soldier' in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Coronation Street star shares three children with Scott, who posted a photo of Charlie, five, sitting in a hospital bed while wearing an oxygen mask.

In the picture, Charlie was seen giving his dad a thumb-up. However, Scott did not elaborate further on the ordeal.

READ MORE: Helen Flanagan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations

Helen and Scott, who are also parents to Matilda, 11, Delilah, eight, shocked fans with their separation in 2022 after being together for 13 years.

Soap star Helen has not publicly commented on her son's hospital visit.

READ MORE: Helen Flanagan closes the door on ex fiance's drama

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