Helen Flanagan closes the door on ex fiance's drama

Scott had allegedly asked Helen to move out of the £1.5M six-bedroom home they previously shared

Helen Flanagan has made a firm request to her fans to stop sending messages about her ex, Scott Sinclair, following their nasty feud taking a dramatic turn.

The pair have been embroiled in a bitter co-parenting row after the former former Corrie actress, 35, blasted the footballer, 36, for failing to turn up to their son's nativity, despite the fact she spent Christmas apart from their three children.

This comes after reports that Scott had allegedly asked Helen to move out of the £1.5M six-bedroom home they previously shared after communication between them 'completely broken down'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Helen shared a video insisting she 'didn't care' about her former fiancé and wanted fans to stop contacting her about him.

She said: 'I’ve been getting messages as well, quite a lot of DMs about the whereabouts of the father of my kids'.

'Please, I really don’t care. No one needs to DM me and tell me his personal business. I’m spared of that now'.

The house, which is Scott's name, was put on the market last year, and it's now thought that he believes Helen needs to move into a smaller property as he wants to stop paying the maintenance.

Helen shares Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, along with son Charlie, four, with ex-fiancé Scott, but they split in 2022 after 13 years together.