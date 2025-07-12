Helen Flanagan faces shocking public attack over her appearance

Helen Flanagan recalls 'foul-mouthed' rant about her botox on London tube

Helen Flanagan opened up about a shocking public attack over her appearance.

The 34-year-old actress took to her social media and shared details about the weird moment which she experienced on the London Underground train

The former Coronation Street star began on her Instagram Stories. “I was on the Tube and there was this man sat across from me."

She explained that the man took a photo of another woman nearby. “I should have said something but I actually felt a bit intimidated by the man,” she admitted.

However woman on the train called him out for his action, asking, “Excuse me, did you take a picture of that woman?” The man ignored her, then got angry and shouted at her, saying, “Eff off” and “shut the eff up.”

Helen then also spoke up too, saying, “Don’t effing speak to her like that… You’re lying.”

The man then insulted her appearance: “You’ve got so much Botox in your forehead… I’m surprised you can even drink through a straw.”

“He was just an absolute idiot,” Helen added. “I feel sorry for you.”