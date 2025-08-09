Helen Flanagan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations

Helen Flanagan celebrates 34th birthday in style

Helen Flanagan has treated her fans by sharing rare glimpses from her 34th birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the actress and model posted stunning snaps of her wearing a golden bodysuit along with an emotional note.

In the caption of the post, Helen discussed her three children, whom she welcomed with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Source: Helen's Instagram

"My 35th bday dress @joshbirchjonesofficialm Queen Leo energy," she began the lengthy post. "Loved my 30s so far so much feel very blessed."

"I got my beautiful dream boy Charlie," continued Helen. "I got to watch Matilda grow into the most amazing little girl and my amazing precious darling Delilah.

The TV personality further penned, "Did lots of things in my carear that I wanted to do, achieved things that I wanted to do and a hell of a lot of growing."

"There’s been a fair share of heartache but I wouldn’t change anything, I think it’s best to feel and love with your whole heart less what’s the point? added Helen. "I get to write the last half of my thirties and I’m excited for this age."

As soon as the post went viral, Helen's friends and fans extended heartwarming birthday wishes in the comments section.

"My princess always," commented actress Brooke Vincent.

Another follower expressed, "You look stunning! Happy birthday."