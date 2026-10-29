Julia Roberts turns 59: Husband Danny Moder, niece Emma Roberts lead wishes

Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder and niece Emma Roberts wish her a happy birthday

Julia Roberts is being celebrated by her nearest and dearest on her special day.

As the Oscar-winning actress marked her 59th birthday on Wednesday, October 28, her husband, Daniel “Danny” Moder, and niece, Emma Roberts, led the birthday wishes.

“Celebrating everyday… but october 28 the most,” wrote Danny alongside a throwback picture of what appears to be a cake lit with candles from one of Julia’s previous birthdays.

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“More candles bring more joy. love you so much,” he added.

The pair — who share three children together — met on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican and later tied the knot in a private ceremony held on Independence Day in 2002.

Speaking of weddings, Julia’s niece Emma shared a picture from what appears to be her wedding rehearsals back in July, to accompany her own birthday wish.

“Happy birthday Aunt Julia,” the Scream Queens actress, 35, wrote alongside a crown emoji. “I love you beyond!!”

Emma tied the knot with actor Cody John on July 25, 2026, in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, with Julia in attendance. Photographs obtained by Page Six showed the Pretty Woman star braving the heat in a long-sleeve blue-and-white polka-dot dress.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts celebrates niece Emma Roberts' wedding to Cody John