Julia Roberts celebrates birthday of 19-year-old son Henry

Julia Roberts has celebrated the 19th birthday of her youngest son, Henry, during a rare public outing with her children in New York City.

The 58-year-old Pretty Woman star was spotted enjoying a family afternoon on Friday outside the landmark Jane Hotel, located in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood.

Henry, who goes to college in the city at the Pratt Institute, completely towered over his famous mother as they marked his special milestone.

Joining the birthday celebrations was Roberts' 21-year-old daughter, Hazel Moder, who is currently a student at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland and was also visiting the city.

The family gathering was missing a few key members, as Hazel’s twin brother, Phinnaeus, who attends the University of California, Berkeley, was absent from the afternoon outing, along with Roberts' cinematographer husband, Danny Moder.

However, the Oscar-winning actress was accompanied by her longtime hair stylist, Serge Normant.

Looking effortlessly elegant for the occasion, Roberts wore a sharp black blazer paired with a pearl necklace and prescription glasses, whilst clutching a large green and black purse.

Her birthday boy kept things casual, wearing a black top with blue jeans and black boots.

The rare public appearance offers a glimpse into the grounded lives of the Roberts-Moder children, something the Hollywood mainstay credits to her and her husband's unified approach to parenting.