JLaw recalls 'stopping to buy candy' before 'Hunger Games' audition

Jennifer Lawrence made a small pit stop on her way to audition for the first Hunger Games movie.

The Oscar-winning actress, now 36, was just 20 years old when she auditioned for and landed the part of Katniss Everdeen on the hit franchise and shot to mainstream stardom. She remembers the day all too well, recalling it during her recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I remember stopping to buy candy before, eating in the parking lot, and then driving to [the audition],” JLaw revealed. “It was at the director Gary Ross’ house, and he cried in my audition. So, I was like, ‘That seems like a good sign.’”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence recalls performing dangerous 'Hunger Games' stunt

When Cooper asked if she would ever watch her audition tape, Lawrence panicked. “Please don’t release it. Really. I don’t ever want to see one of those.”

The Silver Linings Playbook alum also remembers the very first scene she filmed: the day of the reaping.

“I was doing a scene where I was in a wash basin in a very old house in North Carolina — it was a historical house,” she recalled “And I saw a fly and I punched it through a window and shattered the window. And everyone was like, ‘Why did you do that?’”

Lawrence defined an entire era of YA dystopian films alongside Josh Hutcherson, who played Peeta Mellark in the franchise. Over 10 years after the last film, Mockingjay Part 2, hit theatres, the duo, alongside Woody Harrelson, are returning to the Hunger Games universe in Sunrise on the Reaping, which hits theatres on November 20.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence confirms return to 'Hunger Games' after 11 years