Selena Gomez pens sweet note for Demi Lovato after reunion: 'Love you'

Selena Gomez is honouring her 25-year friendship with Demi Lovato.

This week, the pop stars and childhood best friends sparked a wave of nostalgia by reuniting for a new Rare Beauty collaboration: the Delena blush bundle. To promote the new launch, Gomez and Lovato, both 34, recreated some of their most iconic moments, including their Disney days and YouTube vlogging era.

Celebrating the reunion, Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday, October 29, to pay tribute to her longtime friend and their journey together.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato recreate old YouTube vlogs for Rare Beauty

“Over 25 years of ups and downs in life and friendship and growth, there has always been a constant that has brought me back to you,” she wrote alongside several sweet pictures of the duo throughout the years.

“You were the person who knew the seven-year-old me who just had a dream, and I knew that you had a very big dream, too,” Gomez continued. “I love what we’ve been through. I’m proud of what we’ve been through. Thank you for still being one of the most unbelievably real honest human beings in my life. Thanks for making me blush extra hard for this campaign. I love you with all my heart.”

Gomez and Lovato first met on the set of Barney & Friends and went on to have successful acting and music careers.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez teases Demi Lovato over her viral 'favourite dish' interview