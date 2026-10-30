'It Ends With Us' crew disputes Blake Lively's claims in new doc: Report

Lively and Baldoni settled their lawsuits shortly before the case headed to trial in May

Blake Lively’s account of Justin Baldoni’s behaviour on the set of It Ends With Us is being disputed by the film's crew in a new documentary.

Filmmaker Andy Signore, who directed the docuseries It Ends With Justice, told NewsNation on October 28 that several people he interviewed were surprised by Lively’s allegations.

“None of them saw that toxic, combative thing,” Signore said. “All the crew members were surprised when the lawsuit dropped.”

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According to Signore, those interviewed generally viewed disagreements on set as differences in working styles rather than evidence of widespread misconduct.

“Most of the crew felt very positive about Justin, very positive about Justin and kind of neutral and different toward Blake,” he claimed, adding that he struggled to find people willing to publicly defend Lively.

The documentary also revisits disputes over a childbirth scene and the editing of sequences depicting domestic violence. Signore questioned Lively’s account of the production and suggested the legal fight was part of a broader public relations effort.

“I think this was all a PR play for them,” he said. “No, this was always a smear campaign against Justin.”

Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in December 2024, allegations he denied. Both parties filed lawsuits, though the pair settled their dispute in May 2026 shortly before the case was supposed to head to trial.

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