New Ryan Reynolds texts add another twist to 'It Ends With Us' legal battle

The It Ends With Us legal saga has another twist, and this time, Ryan Reynolds’ alleged private messages are taking center stage.

According to text exchanges reported by Page Six, new court documents reportedly reveal messages between Reynolds and author Colleen Hoover, as well as a separate conversation with talent agent Warren Zavala.

The exchanges allegedly took place in August 2024, amid the growing controversy surrounding Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds mocked Justin Baldoni

In one exchange dated August 10, Reynolds allegedly imagined how Baldoni’s crisis team might coach him amid the accusations.

Read More: Justin Baldoni finally speaks up on Blake Lively settlement

“Yeah, when he uses a crisis team like that, you can start to see all the strategy they’ve equipped him with Crisis team: okay, Justin, all you do is talk about DV and how wonderful Blake is.

"And we’ll handle the online stuff. No matter what, you keep up your feminist advocacy. And speak like an emotionally elevated thought leader. Understood?”

He then allegedly added: “Justin: Namaste. Let’s get this bitch.” Hoover apparently reacted with laughter.

Reynolds also allegedly wrote: “And I think the truth about him is already finding its way to the light.” The exchange continued with Reynolds writing:

“It’s amazing to me that you can have everybody involved with a production completely run away from a person who is obviously a predator and sociopath and the narrative must first land on why a woman is the problem”

“It’s amazing to me how low people still go. But people are already coming forward and soon enough someone is just gonna go on record.”

Hoover allegedly responded:

“It’s mind blowing. But also I feel like the loud ones are mostly 13-year-olds who don’t have fully developed brains yet and will be mortified by their thought process a few years from now.”

“Good to hear it’s already beginning to skew away from him.”

Reynolds then allegedly wrote:

“Surprising it’s mostly girls. At least, that’s what I’ve seen. And the really smart folks already know. Although the narrative at the moment is how insanely well the film is performing and how much audiences love it. So…”

Another alleged exchange involved Sony’s response

A separate conversation with Zavala, dated August 17, reportedly discussed how the studio might respond to the controversy.

Zavala allegedly wrote:

“I have to assume they have a cadre of things they plan to utilize within the bounds of production to make her look bad.”

Reynolds reportedly replied:

“They need to frame it the right way! This isn’t hard. The sentence needs to start with… feels like they’re trying to thread the needle. They just need to go ****ing straight at this.”

He then allegedly drafted language for the studio:

“Sony would like to acknowledge the predominant narrative around IEWU [It Ends With Us]. This is incredibly wrong. And untrue. This is part of a systematic and coordinated campaign by a crisis PR team.”

The messages add another layer to the dispute surrounding the film, which has drawn intense public attention and legal scrutiny.