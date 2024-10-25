Blake Lively treats husband Ryan Reynolds to 48th birthday surprise

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated another milestone together this week as the Deadpool & Wolverine star turned 48.

The Gossip Girl alum celebrated ehr husband's big day by taking him and their three daughters to see a matinee performance of the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet.

“I don’t know what to get him for his birthday? What do you get him for his birthday? I know he loves musicals, I love musicals, the kids love musicals. So it felt like the right choice!” People quoted Lively who was speaking to the cast backstage after their performance.

The famed couple, especially Lively, 37, was typically "blown away" by “how really well-written it is,” the insider claimed.

Their daughters James, 9, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, also became instant fans as Lively told the cast, “‘The kids want to come tomorrow. They think they’re coming back every day.'”

However, their one-year-old son, Olin, was not in attendance during the NYC nightout at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Reynolds also built rapport with the cast as he “immediately started joking" with them backstage, the source added.

“‘This is the best things I’ve ever seen in my life. You are all so talented, it’s ridiculous. You guys are the ones in showbiz, I’m such a fake! I could never do what you all did,'” the insider recalled the actor's words.

Another source shared that Reynolds was “very, very sweet and generous with his time.”

“Blake, too, couldn’t have been kinder. They stayed a long time, and really made sure every actor felt seen and appreciated,” they said.

After some of the cast members joked with the family, the crew gathered to sing Birthday jingle for the father of four.

The couple also posed for pictures with the cast backstage and also took some solo shots of Reynolds on the Broadway stage.