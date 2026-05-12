Blake Lively's costar brings up ‘It Ends With Us' controversial birthing scene

Adam Mondschein, who appeared in It Ends With Us, has hit back at Blake Lively’s claims regarding the filming of the movie’s controversial birthing scene.

In an interview with Page Six, Mondschein, who played OBGYN Dr. Dunbar, disputed Lively’s allegations that the scene was "invasive and humiliating," arguing instead that the actress was the most powerful person on set.

He claimed that as a producer, Lively inserted herself into every creative decision and was "very confident and firm" rather than the "wilting flower" her legal complaints might suggest.

The issue stems from a lawsuit Lively filed against her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, which was settled in a "last-minute deal" on 4 May 2024 to avoid a lengthy trial.

In her filings, Lively alleged she was "disturbed" by Baldoni’s choices, specifically claiming he cast a "best friend" as the OBGYN for a scene where the actor's face and hands were in close proximity to her "nearly [fully exposed]."

She described the experience as "violative" and suggested a local actor should have been cast in the role instead.

However, Mondschein has taken personal offence at the implication that he was unqualified or that the set was unprofessional.

With an MFA from UCLA and a history with the Tony Award-winning Acting Company, the actor called Lively’s version of events "insulting" and "counter to reality."

He clarified that during the pivotal hospital scene, Lively was "fully covered," wearing a hospital gown, black shorts, and a prosthetic.

"There’s nothing to see. Nothing to look at," he insisted, explaining that his focus was primarily on a "live baby" covered in raspberry jelly and cream cheese to simulate a birth.

Mondschein also defended Baldoni’s intentions for the film, which was adapted from Colleen Hoover’s popular novel.

He explained that Baldoni’s drive was to highlight significant conversations about domestic violence and the responsibility men have in those discussions.

While Lively’s lawsuit previously accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic environment, Mondschein maintains that the director put his heart into the project to ensure the best possible story was told for the fans.

The settlement between the two stars brings an end to a public and bitter legal battle that has overshadowed the film since its production.

While the terms of the deal remain private, the judge and magistrate reportedly pushed for the agreement to prevent the case from dragging on.

For Mondschein, the priority remains setting the record straight on a scene he feels was handled with professionalism, despite the "humiliating" picture painted in the legal documents.