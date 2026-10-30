Kevin Federline pays price of being linked with Britney Spears?

Kevin Federline is facing fresh financial challenges after being sued by City National Bank over an alleged unpaid debt totaling at least $117,704.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Britney Spears’ ex-husband owes the bank money across three accounts: a credit card, a personal line of credit and an overdraft facility.

Federline, 48, reportedly entered into an agreement with the bank in late November 2024, around the same time his final child support payment from Spears was deposited.

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The former couple share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Federline initially received $40,000 per month in child support while raising the boys in Hawaii.

However, the amount was later reduced to $20,000 after Sean Preston turned 18, with payments continuing until Jayden graduated from high school.

In his memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline explained that the money was used to cover security expenses and maintain the lifestyle his sons had become accustomed to while living with Spears. He claimed those expenses “easily ran well over $40,000 a month.”

“The money was gone almost as soon as it came in,” he claimed in the book.

The lawsuit states that Federline had until August 2026 to settle his credit card balance. However, his personal line of credit was due in June 2025, while the overdraft facility had an earlier repayment deadline of April 2025.

The bank is also seeking unpaid interest on the outstanding balances. The alleged interest rates stand at 20.5% for the credit card.

Federline and Spears began dating in early 2004, got engaged in July and married in California that September.

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Spears filed for divorce in November 2006, with their separation finalised in July 2007.

Federline later found love again with Victoria Prince, whom he married in 2013.