Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline shows support for big step after arrest

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is supportive of her latest decision after her DUI arrest last month.

The 44-year-old pop icon’s husband released a statement though his lawyer on Monday, April 13, after it was reported that Spears had checked herself into rehab.

“Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab and that if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help and that the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ.

The Toxic hitmaker reportedly came to the decision herself after struggling with her mental health and substance issues.

“This isn’t about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose….this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her,” an insider told Page Six, adding, “She’s dedicated to working on her health. This is something she really wants to do for herself. This was her own decision.”

Alongside Federline, Spears’ whole family including sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-husband, who she was married to from 2004 to 2007, are happy to see her take the big step towards recovery.

“Everyone just wants Britney to be healthy and in a good place and the fact that this was her decision just proves how dedicated she is to her own recovery and getting herself back on solid ground,” said the source.

This comes after the Womanizer songstress was arrested after she was caught swerving in and out on lanes on March 4. It was later discovered that she had been driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.