Kevin Federline details turning point in his marriage to Britney Spears

Kevin Federline alleges Britney Spears slapped him during argument

Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears once slapped him during an argument over his marijuana use.

In his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, out October 21, the 47-year-old former dancer writes that the fight began when a friend dropped off an ounce of weed at their home — something he insists had “never been an issue before.”

Spears, 43, allegedly became enraged, fired their security team, and followed him to their bedroom while holding their infant son Sean Preston.

“She was on the warpath, shouting her head off,” Federline recalls. “Then she slapped me. Right in the face. With our son in her arms.”

He says the confrontation left him emotionally detached from their relationship. “Something broke that day,” he writes. “We were never the same after.”

Spears, who detailed her side of their turbulent marriage in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, admitted she “couldn’t stand” the smell of weed but did not mention any physical altercation.

After excerpts from Federline’s book surfaced this week, Spears fired back online, accusing her ex of “gaslighting” and “profiting off my pain.”