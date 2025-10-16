 
Geo News

Britney Spears slams ex Kevin Federline's 'hurtful' memoir

Britney Spears finally breaks silence over ex-husband Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir 'You Thought You Knew'

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

October 16, 2025

Britney Spears slams ex Kevin Federline’s hurtful memoir
Britney Spears slams ex Kevin Federline’s 'hurtful' memoir

Britney Spears finally broke the silence over the claims her ex-husband Kevin Federline made in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew. 

In his memoir, Kevin details the Toxic hitmaker's strained relationship with their sons—Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

In response, Britney took to her X handle to address Kevin's accusations, saying, "The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

The Gimme More songstress further penned, "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex."

"I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves," she continued.

The 43-year-old songstress claimed she has only seen one of her sons for "45 minutes," while the other has made "4 visits" in the past five years.

"I have pride too," shared Britney, adding that she "will always love her kids."

Claiming Kevin's memoir as filled with "white lies," the Grammy-winning singer stated, "I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years," she added. "I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

For those unversed, Kevin's new memoir, You Thought You Knew, will release on October 21.

Oscar nominee Penelope Milford passes away at 77
Oscar nominee Penelope Milford passes away at 77
Angel Reese shares emotional message after Victoria's Secret fashion show
Angel Reese shares emotional message after Victoria's Secret fashion show
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas end relationship
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas end relationship
Keith Urban announces laryngitis diagnosis
Keith Urban announces laryngitis diagnosis
Diane Keaton's family confirms cause of death
Diane Keaton's family confirms cause of death
Jim Carrey in talks to star in live-action Jetsons movie
Jim Carrey in talks to star in live-action Jetsons movie
Dylan Sprouse reveals wife Barbara Palvin walked on broken foot at VS show
Dylan Sprouse reveals wife Barbara Palvin walked on broken foot at VS show
Producer Andrew Watt reflects on friendship with late Ozzy Osbourne
Producer Andrew Watt reflects on friendship with late Ozzy Osbourne