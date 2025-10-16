Britney Spears slams ex Kevin Federline’s 'hurtful' memoir

Britney Spears finally broke the silence over the claims her ex-husband Kevin Federline made in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

In his memoir, Kevin details the Toxic hitmaker's strained relationship with their sons—Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

In response, Britney took to her X handle to address Kevin's accusations, saying, "The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

The Gimme More songstress further penned, "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex."

"I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves," she continued.

The 43-year-old songstress claimed she has only seen one of her sons for "45 minutes," while the other has made "4 visits" in the past five years.

"I have pride too," shared Britney, adding that she "will always love her kids."

Claiming Kevin's memoir as filled with "white lies," the Grammy-winning singer stated, "I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years," she added. "I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

For those unversed, Kevin's new memoir, You Thought You Knew, will release on October 21.