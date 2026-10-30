Patrick Stewart's son addresses actor's death amid estrangement reports

Daniel followed in his father's acting footsteps and shared the screen with him several times

Patrick Stewart’s son Daniel Stewart is mourning his “estranged” father after his death.

The Stark Trek and X-Men star passed away at age 86 on Wednesday, October 29. A day later, Daniel took to X to share a throwback picture of him giving his father a piggyback ride. He did not add a caption.

Patrick shared Daniel, 59, and daughter Sophie, 54, with his ex-wife Sheila Falconer, whom he was married to from 1966 to 1990. Although Sophie has remained largely out of the spotlight, Daniel followed in his dad’s acting footsteps and shared the screen with him several times, including in a 1992 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

READ MORE: Patrick Stewart to make last on-screen appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

In a 2023 interview with Irish Independent, Sir Patrick opened up about his “significant grief” over his “practically non-existent" relationship with his children. He admitted fault, saying, “I always put my acting work first, before my family.”

The renowned actor added that he is “trying to correct” his mistakes by building a stronger relationship with his grandchildren. “And my own children seem to have forgiven me,” he noted.

After his first divorce, Patrick married Wendy Neuss in 2000, divorcing three years later. He then married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, in 2013, and they remained together until his death. According to a statement, he died “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

READ MORE: Inside Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell's 15-year love story