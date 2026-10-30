Rich Paul drops major hint about married life with Adele in new video

The sports agent, 45, was first romantically linked to the music ion, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together

Rich Paul has left fans speculating about his rumoured secret marriage to Adele after referring to the singer as 'my wife' in a new video.

The sports agent, 45, was first romantically linked to the music ion, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together.

Later, the Some One Like You singer confirmed their engagement during her concert performance in Munich, Germany.

READ MORE: Adele fans panic after Rich Paul disappears from recent outings

She shared the news with the audience after a fan in the crowd jokingly proposed to her, replying: 'I can't marry you, because I'm already getting married.'

Since their engagement, Adele has sparked marriage rumours as she frequently refers to her man as her 'husband', leading fans to believe they secretly tied the knot.

Now, in a new video posted online, Rich has fuelled the whispers once again. The entrepreneur appeared in a Media Haus Co clip, where he was challenged by Rel Tait to do a crossword in 60 seconds.

Rel asked: 'When was the last time you did a word search?'

Rich replied: 'Man, it's been a while. But my wife do them every morning.'

It comes after Rich gave a rare insight into his five-year relationship with Adele.

READ MORE: Adele, Rich Paul's love story set for big screen debut?