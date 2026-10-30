 
Geo News

Rich Paul drops major hint about married life with Adele in new video

It comes after Rich gave a rare insight into his five-year relationship with Adele.

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

The sports agent, 45, was first romantically linked to the music ion, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together
The sports agent, 45, was first romantically linked to the music ion, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together 

Rich Paul has left fans speculating about his rumoured secret marriage to Adele after referring to the singer as 'my wife' in a new video.

The sports agent, 45, was first romantically linked to the music ion, 38, back in 2021 after they attended an NBA game together. 

Later, the Some One Like You singer confirmed their engagement during her concert performance in Munich, Germany.

READ MORE: Adele fans panic after Rich Paul disappears from recent outings

She shared the news with the audience after a fan in the crowd jokingly proposed to her, replying: 'I can't marry you, because I'm already getting married.'

Since their engagement, Adele has sparked marriage rumours as she frequently refers to her man as her 'husband', leading fans to believe they secretly tied the knot.

Now, in a new video posted online, Rich has fuelled the whispers once again. The entrepreneur appeared in a Media Haus Co clip, where he was challenged by Rel Tait to do a crossword in 60 seconds.

Rel asked: 'When was the last time you did a word search?'

Rich replied: 'Man, it's been a while. But my wife do them every morning.'

It comes after Rich gave a rare insight into his five-year relationship with Adele.

READ MORE: Adele, Rich Paul's love story set for big screen debut?

Make us preferred on Google
Halle Berry reacts as Olivier Martinez retains primary custody of their son
Halle Berry reacts as Olivier Martinez retains primary custody of their son
Ashe's Girl Of Your Dreams tour sparks chaos as tickets go live
Ashe's Girl Of Your Dreams tour sparks chaos as tickets go live
Spotify plans free dance party 'Harryween' for Harry Styles fans
Spotify plans free dance party 'Harryween' for Harry Styles fans
Kylie Kelce takes over internet with 'Taylor Swift episode' speculations
Kylie Kelce takes over internet with 'Taylor Swift episode' speculations
Netflix 'Hollywood Arts' season 2 gets uncertain update after fan excitement
Netflix 'Hollywood Arts' season 2 gets uncertain update after fan excitement
Disney reveals first details of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding anime
Disney reveals first details of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding anime
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard's marriage meets new scandal on social media
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard's marriage meets new scandal on social media
Justin, Hailey Bieber dragged into Carl Lentz's cheating scandal fallout
Justin, Hailey Bieber dragged into Carl Lentz's cheating scandal fallout