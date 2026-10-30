Maria Canals-Barrera celebrates TV daughters Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato

Maria Canals-Barrera celebrates her 'beautiful little Mijas'

Maria Canals-Barrera couldn’t be prouder as her on-screen daughters Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato finally reunite.

The 60-year-old actress had the sweetest reaction as Gomez, 34, and Lovato, also 34, launched their new Rare Beauty collaboration this week.

“My beautiful little Mijas,” she commented under one Instagram post by Rare Beauty in which the childhood friends recreated their poster for the 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez reflects on '25 years of ups and downs' with Demi Lovato

Canals-Barrera famously played Theresa Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place — mom to Gomez’s troublemaker Alex Russo. She also played Lovato’s on-screen mom in all three Camp Rock movies.

When the third Camp Rock movie was released earlier this year in August, Canals-Barrera acknowledged her title as the “ultimate Disney mom.”

“I only play moms of very talented women,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress has remained close with both pop icons, and she even attended Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in September 2025.

“It was beautiful, it was so beautiful,” she told TODAY about the nuptials. “The vows that they wrote for each other were just so incredible. I mean, we all cried.”

During their latest reunion, Gomez and Lovato made sure to give a very special shout-out to their “favourite TV mama.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez receives birthday love from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' parents