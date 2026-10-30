Tim McGraw clarifies his role in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Tim McGraw calls Taylor Swift a 'special' person

Tim McGraw was an esteemed guest at Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce — but he did not perform.

Appearing on Esquire’s What I’ve Learned interview series on Wednesday, October 28, the country star confirmed he attended the July nuptials at Madison Square Garden. However, he disputed reports that he was among the many performers, which included Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

“I didn’t perform at her wedding — that was a rumour,” McGraw, 59, said. “Surprise! The internet’s not always correct.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's shocking wedding decision revealed

The three-time Grammy winner added that he “couldn’t be happier” for his longtime friend and mentee and called her husband “a cool guy as well.”

McGraw went on to praise Swift as he reflected on their longtime friendship. Swift famously titled her debut single after McGraw and even joined him and his wife Faith Hill on their Soul2Soul II Tour in 2006, where she learned about the industry.

“Taylor’s always been close to our family and girls,” he said, calling her “a special person” and “one of the most talented people” he knows.

“She’s the biggest artist in the world,” he continued. “I think the core reason for that is that she is a genius songwriter.”

READ MORE: Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill on 29th wedding anniversary