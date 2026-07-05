Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'love story': Here's everything that happened

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in NYC in star-studded wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially written the final chapter of their real-life love story–and it came with all the grandeur fans expected.

The couple, both36, exchanged vows on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, transforming the legendary arena into a dreamy wedding venue packed with celebrities, heartfelt moments and a few unforgettable surprises.

Fairytale MSG wedding

Forget basketball courts and sold-out concerts. For one night, Madison Square Garden looked nothing like itself.

"It looked like a forest," one insider revealed, with towering trees, lush ferns and white-covered seating completely changing the iconic venue.

The singer-songwriter walked down the aisle toward a stage where she and the NFL athlete exchanged deeply personal vows, each reading from elegant gold books.

As per People magazine, "their vows were about 20 minutes each," while guests were handed embroidered handkerchiefs in case emotions got the better of them.

No ‘Blank Space’ reception

The celebration only got bigger after the ceremony.

Guests were welcomed into the reception by Swift’s mother, Andrea, before, before enjoying Italian dishes, sushi stations and endless cocktail bars. Despite the massive venue, "It was very crowded!" the insider told the outlet.

The entertainment matched the guest list. Paul McCartney reportedly performed, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," while Stevie Nicks also took the stage for the newlyweds.

Among these celebrating was Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks, Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter and many more.

Inside custom made historical wedding looks

Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewelry.

Reviving family love

Instead of a traditional bridal party, the couple kept things personal. Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor, Jason Kelce stood beside his brother as Best Man, and longtime family friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Starting of forever

Their romance famously began after Kelce tried–and failed–to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during the Eras Tour in 2023. Behind the scenes, it was Andrea Swift who helped bridge the gap.

"I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you," Andrea recalled before asking a cousin about the Chiefs star.

The answer immediately caught her attention.

"Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom."

Andrea laughed that her reaction was instant: “Ding, ding, ding, ding.”

A thoughtful magical proposal

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 with the now-iconic caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Swift later revealed Kelce orchestrated the surprise after filming an episode of New Heights, even hiding her tour photographer behind freshly planted hedges.

Reflecting on their journey, the singer admitted she never imagined planning a wedding until she met Kelce.

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person."

From one friendship bracelet to one unforgettable wedding, Swift and Kelce have officially turned a headline-making romance into their happily ever after.