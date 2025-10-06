Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill on 29th wedding anniversary

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary

Tim McGraw recently got candid and opened up about his successful marriage with wife Faith Hill.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, October 6, the 58-year-old American actor and singer shared an intimate picture of himself and his wife, Faith, with a heartfelt tribute to her, as the couple is celebrating its 29th wedding anniversary.

Tim, who shares three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23 with the Breather songstress, penned, "29 years ago, on this day Oct 6 1996, I was on cloud 9! I was marrying the girl of my dreams, she was everything, my complete soulmate!"

He went on to shed light on all the years they have spent together and admit that Faith’s unadulterated love and unwavering support played a key role in their happy marriage.

The Shack star added, "We have been through so much together, our girls growing up, me trying to grow up, and you, you, you, always there, always there for all of us when we fell, always you when we triumphed, always you.”

"When we love, when we live, when we think of how to love, live and dream, always you. You are my girl, I love you with a fire that grows each passing year,” Tim McGraw concluded, showing his love for Faith.