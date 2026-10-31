Brooklyn Beckham addresses Nicola Peltz marriage hate: 'I don't care'

Brooklyn, 27, and Nicola, 31, tied the knot in April 2022 after three years of dating

Brooklyn Beckham is “obsessed” with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and he wants everyone to know it.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 31, David and Victoria Beckham’s estranged eldest child shared a picture of Nicola along with a pointed message.

“Yes I am obsessed with my wife,” Brooklyn wrote. “Bring on the comments I don’t care she’s perfect xx,” he added along with a middle finger emoji and a heart emoji.

A day earlier, Brooklyn, 27, and Nicola, 31, celebrated seven years since they first started dating.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic photos and handwritten love letter for Nicola Peltz

Marking the occasion, Brooklyn shared several loved-up pictures of the actress-slash-model. “My beautiful wife Nicola,” he wrote, “you mean absolutely everything to me. You’re my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life.”

The Last Airbender alum reciprocated in her own tribute, writing, I can’t believe it’s been 7 years by your side, I wouldn’t wish for it any other way.”

She continued, “I love you with my entire soul. i adore your love letters and morning coffees with our puppies please never change.”

The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2022, and took each other’s last names.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham appears to address family feud in recent sighting