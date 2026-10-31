Gisele Bündchen celebrates major honour with husband by her side

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente traded their usual polished looks for cowboy style, but their night out had a much bigger purpose than Halloween fun.

The couple attended Lotus House’s annual gala in Miami on Thursday, October 29, where the supermodel and Karlie Kloss were honoured with the “It Takes a Village” award for their support of the women and children’s shelter.

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Bündchen arrived in a plaid shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat, styling her hair in two braids. Valente joined the Western theme in a tan shirt, brown vest and buckle belt.

The two looked ready for a country-themed night out — with a charitable cause at the center of it all.

“I’m so grateful to be part of the Lotus House family, where an incredible team and volunteers work with so much love to give women and children hope for a brighter future,” she said in a press statement.

“It reminds me that even the smallest acts of kindness can grow into something extraordinary.”

The model later shared photos from the evening on Instagram, adding another message about the importance of giving back.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that kindness works like a seed,” she said.

“Even the smallest act can make a difference. When we show up for one another, we don’t just plant hope, we help it grow into something extraordinary.”

The outing also offered a glimpse of the couple’s life together. Bündchen and Valente married in an intimate ceremony in December 2025, after welcoming their first child together in February that year.

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A source previously told Peopel magazine that Bündchen feels “really happy being married,” adding that the milestone made their everyday life feel more meaningful.