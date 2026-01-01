Gisele Bündchen reflects ‘as 2025 comes to an end'

Gisele Bündchen enters 2026 with heartfelt post

Gisele Bündchen is closing out the year with gratitude and reflection as she opens up about life after welcoming her newest child.

The supermodel, 45, shared an emotional message marking the end of 2025, offering a rare glimpse into her life as a mother once again and the personal growth she has experienced in recent months.

In a heartfelt social media post, Bündchen reflected on what she described as a deeply transformative year.

“As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full,” she wrote, alongside photos documenting her pregnancy and quiet moments with her baby boy.

“This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything—my time, my priorities, my heart.”

She added that the experience has been filled with “sacred moments” that changed her in ways words can hardly express.

The supermodel welcomed her son in February with husband Joaquim Valente.

While the couple has chosen to keep their baby’s first name private, a source previously confirmed that his middle name is River, continuing a meaningful tradition in Bündchen’s family.

She is also mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

In her post, Bündchen expressed gratitude for the quieter rhythm of life motherhood has brought.

“Thank you, 2025,” she wrote. “I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next.”

She has previously spoken about how becoming a mother again reshaped her daily routine.

In an earlier interview, Bündchen shared that once her baby began sleeping through the night, she felt a renewed sense of balance.

“As any new mom knows, sleep changes everything,” she said, adding that being present with her children is what matters most.

As she enters a new chapter, Bündchen’s reflections highlight a year defined by growth, grounding, and deep appreciation for family.