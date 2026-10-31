Jennifer Lawrence rules out her probablity of returning to 'X-Men'

Jennifer Lawrence might have worn Mystique’s blue skin like a second layer for years, but don’t expect her to squeeze back into that makeup chair anytime soon.

The Oscar winner has made it pretty clear that returning to the X-Men universe is one thing, but going through another exhausting prosthetics transformation is a completely different story.

Asked by Allure if she would ever consider playing Mystique again, Lawrence didn't exactly leave the door wide open.

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“Never say never, but absolutely fucking not,” she said bluntly.

The actress then explained why the experience was so difficult, recalling the freezing airbrushing, her ticklish skin and the toll the lengthy process took on her sleep and patience.

“You know how air brushing is very cold? And I am ticklish. I learned how little sleep I can operate on and what can happen to the human mind when you’ve actually reached your breaking point. And patience!”

Lawrence played Mystique in four films between 2011 and 2019, but the makeup was never her favourite part.

During a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show, she even joked about the uncomfortable setup, while admitting that stunts were the highlight.

Her least favourite part? “most certainly the paint.”

She recently revisited the ordeal on Call Her Daddy, revealing the transformation took “eight hours every time” and involved plenty of “body paint and glue.”

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Even getting ready for the role came at a cost: dyeing her hair multiple colours in one day left it permanently damaged.