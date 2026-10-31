Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg says he won't do media training: 'Stay true to myself'

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has refused to bow to the criticism, insisting he won’t do media training.

The Warriors rookie is just a week into his NBA career but has had the spotlight on him since his debut game when he confronted Luka Doncic in a trash talk on the Lakers' court last week.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Lendeborg explained why he is not interested in getting media training.

“I’m not doing that, man. I’m going to stay true to myself, and be honest. I’ve seen plenty of interviews where people are talking and it’s like, ‘Man, I don’t want to watch this,’ you know what I mean?" said Lendeborg.

"And it’s not like I’m click-baiting or click-farming or whatever the heck people are saying. But it’s like, that’s honestly how I feel,” Lendeborg continued.

“And I’m not gonna lie about it. I’ve never been a liar. So, just tell the truth.”

Since the Warriors’ rookie Lendeborg's call-out of Luka Doncic for frequently complaining to officials has generated much buzz on social media.

Doncic and Lendeborg exchanged heated words throught out the second quarter after a shouting foul was called on Lendeborg while he was guarding the Slovenian star.

In his debut game, Warriors rookie scored 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The viral trash talk even led to a famous lip reader weighing in that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Doncic addressed the controversy in a postgame interview, saying, “Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you got a different me. So that was it.”

The Lakers’ guard Doncic finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, and 3 steals that contributed to the Lakers’ 127-105 win on their season opener.