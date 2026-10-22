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Luka Doncic speaks out after heated trash-talk with Warriors rookie: 'He was talking crazy'

'Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you got a different me' said Doncic

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Published October 22, 2026

Luka Doncic speaks out after heated trash-talk with Warriors rookie: 'He was talking crazy'

The Lakers star Luka Doncic has addressed the controversy surrounding trash-talk with Yaxel Lendeborg during the Lakers’ season opener against the Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 127-105 in the season opening game.

The Lakers’ guard finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and 3 steals in 30 minutes.

Doncic said Lendeborg’s trash talk brought out a “different” version of him, quipping he is trying to avoid technical fouls this season.

Doncic and the Warriors rookie exchanged heated words throught out the second quarter after a shouting foul was called on Lendeborg while he was guarding the Slovenian star.

The clash continued even when Lendeborg went to the bench, with Doncic repeatedly directing comments toward the 6-foot-9 forward.

The war of words reached its climax just before halftime with Doncic keeping his composure as the Lakers gradually built their lead.

In a postgame on-court interview, Doncic reacted to the controversy, saying, “Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you got a different me. So that was it.”

“He was talking crazy. But, you know, I wasn’t trying to talk back this season. I’m not trying to get techs,” Doncic added.

The No. 11 pick competed physically against Doncic and scored his NBA debut with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes.

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