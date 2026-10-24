NBA lip reader reveals what Luka Doncic, Yaxel Lendeborg actually said in viral trash talk

The famous NBA lip reader has weighed in on the viral heated exchange between Luka Doncic and Yaxel Lendeborg that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Warriors rookie Lendeborg and Lakers guard Doncic traded barbs during season opener on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the game 127-105 against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA 2026-27 season opening game.

Now, days after the controversy, a popular NBA trash-talk lip reader known as Legendz Productions dropped a video breaking down what actually exchanged between Doncic and Lendeborg.

Doncic and the Warriors rookie exchanged heated words through out the second quarter after a shouting foul was called on Lendeborg while he was guarding the Slovenian star.

The confrontation continued even when Lendeborg went to the bench, with Doncic repeatedly directing comments toward the 6-foot-9 forward.

Legendz revealed the following quotes during the first tense moments:

Yaxel: That s**t is weak as f**k. Ain’t nobody going for that weak a** s**t.”

Luka responded: You can’t guard. What are talking about? You can’t f*ng guard me, man.

Yaxel: That s**t is weak as f**k. that S**t is weak as f**k.

During the second time, when both went into heated exchange in the second half, the viral exchange resulted in a Lendeborg technical foul.

Then Doncic chimed in and responded with one last savage comment:

Luka: Hey bro you’re 24 and a rookie. Relax.

Doncic, in a postgame on-court interview addressed the controversy, saying, “Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you got a different me. So that was it.”

The No. 11 pick competed physically against Doncic and scored his NBA debut with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while the Lakers’ guard posted 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, and 3 steals in 30 minutes.