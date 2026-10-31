Olivia Rodrigo channels Marie Antoinette for Halloween

Olivia Rodrigo just brought a royal touch to Halloween.

The 23-year-old pop superstar traded her usual stage looks for an elaborate Marie Antoinette-inspired costume.

The Driver’s License hitmaker dressed as the iconic French queen during her Unraveled Tour stop in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, October 30.

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Her elaborate Halloween ensemble gave major 18th-century royal vibes, with her appearance reminding fans of the extravagant world of the Palace of Versailles.

Photos from the concert quickly caught fans' attention, with many praising the singer's gorgeous transformation.

Social media was flooded with enthusiastic reactions. One fan gushed, "She looks so beautiful, this is simply the best Halloween costume she's worn."

Another compared her to a painting at the historic French palace, writing, "She looks like an angel on the walls of Versailles."

A third fan couldn't contain their excitement, commenting, "What the heck omggg I love this."

While Halloween costumes are always a fun part of the season, Rodrigo's royal-inspired appearance gave her Columbus performance an especially memorable twist.

Following the Ohio show, Rodrigo will take her massive global arena tour supporting her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Nashville in November.

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