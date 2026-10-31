Jennifer Lawrence honest take on post-baby body changes

Jennifer Lawrence is not interested in pretending motherhood means putting her own confidence on the back burner.

The actress has sparked a conversation about post-pregnancy body changes after revealing that she wants to get a breast lift.

Speaking to The Cut, Lawrence explained that the decision comes down to something simple: she still wants to feel sexy as a mother.

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She also joked about wanting to turn up at her child’s school looking like a woman who has her life together — even when she has only just rolled out of bed. Relatable? Absolutely.

For the No Hard Feelings star, the idea isn't about setting a beauty standard for other mothers.

It's a personal choice, and one that highlights how becoming a parent doesn't mean giving up the parts of yourself that existed before children.

Women can adore motherhood and still want to feel attractive, confident and comfortable in their changing bodies.

The two things aren't mutually exclusive.

Lawrence has previously been candid about speculation surrounding her appearance.

In a 2023 interview with Kylie Jenner for Interview, she denied undergoing eye surgery, explaining that makeup and the natural loss of facial fat with age could account for the changes people had noticed.

This time, however, she's talking about a procedure she is genuinely considering, rather than responding to online rumours.

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Her comments also raise a bigger question: why are mothers so often expected to accept every physical change without admitting they might want to change something?