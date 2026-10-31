Daisy May Cooper stuns fans with incredible 10 stone weight loss

Her remarkable transformation was on display as she promoted her new book on The One Show on Friday.

She is certainly looking gorgeous!

Daisy May Cooper has shocked fans with her impressive weight loss transformation after shedding 10-stone.

Her remarkable transformation was on display as she promoted her new book on The One Show on Friday.

The This Country star, 40, is said to have lost a significant amount of weight by following a low-carb diet, dropping from a dress size 24 to a size 10.

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Daisy showed off her new slim figure in a pinafore dress as she appeared on the BBC show alongside presenter Sarah Greene.

It comes after Daisy revealed that she was trolled and shamed after losing so much weight and panicked that her change in appearance would result in her getting fewer roles.

One of her more celebrated achievements came in 2018, when she won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her portrayal of Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC Three series This Country.

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