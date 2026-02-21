 
Geo News

Everything to know about 2026 BAFTA film awards ceremony

2026 BAFTA film awards take place on Sunday, February 22, at London’s Royal Festival Hall

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 21, 2026

Everything to know about 2026 BAFTA film awards ceremony
Everything to know about 2026 BAFTA film awards ceremony

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) returns on Sunday night, February 22, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” leading the nominations with 14 selections.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

How to watch the BAFTA film awards ceremony?

For U.S. viewers, the ceremony will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, while the British Audience can watch on BBC One from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

In the United States, the show will also stream live on BritBox.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from K-pop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware during the In Memoriam segment.

Who will host BAFTA 2026?

Scottish actor Alan Cumming will host the star-studded event. Hollywood big stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, and Michael B. Jordan compete for top honours. 

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” follows “One Battle After Another” with three nominations. While Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme” each got 11 nods. 

OpenAI's upcoming secret devices: Fresh report leaks designs and pricing
OpenAI's upcoming secret devices: Fresh report leaks designs and pricing
Behind Amazon's service outages: AI coding assistant Kiro AI held responsible
Behind Amazon's service outages: AI coding assistant Kiro AI held responsible
A sneak peek at major iPhone, MacBook and iPad models Apple will launch at March event
A sneak peek at major iPhone, MacBook and iPad models Apple will launch at March event
Conor Benn signs with Dana White for 'legacy fights' after leaving Matchroom
Conor Benn signs with Dana White for 'legacy fights' after leaving Matchroom
PayPal data breach confirmed: Users urged to reset passwords
PayPal data breach confirmed: Users urged to reset passwords
Nick Goepper provides injury update after crashing out of Olympic halfpipe podium
Nick Goepper provides injury update after crashing out of Olympic halfpipe podium
Alex Ferreira wins halfpipe gold, first American on podium
Alex Ferreira wins halfpipe gold, first American on podium
NORAD intercepts Russian jets in Alaska Air Defense identification zone
NORAD intercepts Russian jets in Alaska Air Defense identification zone