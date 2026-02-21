Everything to know about 2026 BAFTA film awards ceremony

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) returns on Sunday night, February 22, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” leading the nominations with 14 selections.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

How to watch the BAFTA film awards ceremony?

For U.S. viewers, the ceremony will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, while the British Audience can watch on BBC One from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

In the United States, the show will also stream live on BritBox.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from K-pop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware during the In Memoriam segment.

Who will host BAFTA 2026?

Scottish actor Alan Cumming will host the star-studded event. Hollywood big stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, and Michael B. Jordan compete for top honours.

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” follows “One Battle After Another” with three nominations. While Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme” each got 11 nods.