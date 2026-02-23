BAFTA Film Awards: Full List of Winners revealed

Time to celebrate the best films

It's time to celebrate the best films of 2025.

Alan Cumming was privileged to host the 79th British Academy Film Awards, broadcast live from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February, 22.

One Battle After Another received the most nominations-a total of 14.

In the end, the thriller walked away with Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Meanwhile, Sinners, which had the second highest number of nominations with 13, won Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku) and Best Original Score.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Adraiivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Best Children's & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Yargos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Best Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemmons, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Makeup & Hair

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankestein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film

Magid/Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling