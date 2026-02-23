BAFTA Film Awards: Full List of Winners revealed

February 23, 2026
It's time to celebrate the best films of 2025.
Alan Cumming was privileged to host the 79th British Academy Film Awards, broadcast live from Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February, 22.
One Battle After Another received the most nominations-a total of 14.
In the end, the thriller walked away with Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.
Meanwhile, Sinners, which had the second highest number of nominations with 13, won Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku) and Best Original Score.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve
The Ceremony
My Father's Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
2000 Meters to Adraiivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2
Yargos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemmons, Bugonia
Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Bugonia
Frankestein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Magid/Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling